Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/05 | Watch again

25 May 2023, 21:07

25/05 Tonight with Andrew Marr

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Yvette Cooper - Shadow Home Secretary and Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford.
  • David Koepp - American screenwriter and author of 'Aurora'.
  • Kevin Sinfield - England Rugby Union coach and friend of Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.
  • James Heale - Political Correspondent at the Spectator and co-author of 'Out of the Blue: The inside story of Liz Truss and her explosive rise to power'.
  • Eleanor Langford - Political Reporter at The i.

Kevin Sinfield told Andrew Marr the decision was based purely on friendship.

Kevin Sinfield says carrying Rob Burrow across marathon finish line was based only around 'friendship'
