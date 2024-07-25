Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/07 | Watch again
25 July 2024, 20:10
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 25.07.24
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Brett Christophers - Economic geographer and Author of 'The Price is Wrong: Why Capitalism Won't Save the Planet'
- Sarah Jones - Minister of State for Industry and Decarbonisation and Labour MP for Croydon West
- Lord Deben - Former Chairman of the Climate Change Committee and Former Conservative Cabinet Minister
- Afzal Khan MP - Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme
- Dr Gail Miflin - Former Consultant Haematologist at hospitals and NHS Trusts, specialising in treating patients with red cell disorders
- Brian Cox - Physicist and Musician
- Jacqui Hames - Former Crimewatch Presenter who was a victim of phone hacking herself and director of Hacked Off
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- James Heale - Political Correspondent at The Spectator
- Polly Toynbee - Guardian Columnist
