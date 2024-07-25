Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/07 | Watch again

25 July 2024, 20:10

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 25.07.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Brett Christophers - Economic geographer and Author of 'The Price is Wrong: Why Capitalism Won't Save the Planet'
  • Sarah Jones - Minister of State for Industry and Decarbonisation and Labour MP for Croydon West
  • Lord Deben - Former Chairman of the Climate Change Committee and Former Conservative Cabinet Minister
  • Afzal Khan MP - Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme
  • Dr Gail Miflin - Former Consultant Haematologist at hospitals and NHS Trusts, specialising in treating patients with red cell disorders
  • Brian Cox - Physicist and Musician
  • Jacqui Hames - Former Crimewatch Presenter who was a victim of phone hacking herself and director of Hacked Off
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • James Heale - Political Correspondent at The Spectator
  • Polly Toynbee - Guardian Columnist

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

