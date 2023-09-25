Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/09 | Watch again

25 September 2023, 22:17

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/09

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Michael Heseltine - Former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister
  • Steve Rotheram - Labour Metro Mayor of the Liverpool city Region
  • Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Tobias Ellwood MP - Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, who resigned as Chair of the Defence Select Committee on 13th September.
  • Arthur Snell - Former Diplomat and host of the 'Behind the Lines' podcast
  • Rina Shah - Geopolitical Advisor and Strategist based in Washington DC
  • Michael Jamin - Sitcom writer of Beavis & Butthead and writer of King of the Hill who has been striking with the

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

