Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again

26 February 2024, 19:24

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 26.02.2024

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Naveed Asghar Rana - Deputy Chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum and Chair of the Glasgow Conservative Association.
  • Brendan Cox - Campaigner and Co-founder of 'Survivors Against Terror', whose wife Jo Cox, the then Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was murdered in June 2016.
  • Harriet Harman - Labour MP for Camberwell & Peckham and Chair on the Committee on Standards Select Committee.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Stephen Flynn - SNP Leader in Westminster and MP for Aberdeen South.
  • Arseniy Yatsenyuk - Former Prime Minister of Ukraine.
  • Stuart Lau - NATO and Europe-China Correspondent at Politico, who joined us from Budapest.
  • Sasha Bates - Psychotherapist, Host of Shrink The Box Podcast.
  • Lisa Francesca Nand - Journalist and Travel Writer.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

