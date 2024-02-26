Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/02 | Watch Again
26 February 2024, 19:24
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 26.02.2024
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Naveed Asghar Rana - Deputy Chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum and Chair of the Glasgow Conservative Association.
- Brendan Cox - Campaigner and Co-founder of 'Survivors Against Terror', whose wife Jo Cox, the then Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was murdered in June 2016.
- Harriet Harman - Labour MP for Camberwell & Peckham and Chair on the Committee on Standards Select Committee.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Stephen Flynn - SNP Leader in Westminster and MP for Aberdeen South.
- Arseniy Yatsenyuk - Former Prime Minister of Ukraine.
- Stuart Lau - NATO and Europe-China Correspondent at Politico, who joined us from Budapest.
- Sasha Bates - Psychotherapist, Host of Shrink The Box Podcast.
- Lisa Francesca Nand - Journalist and Travel Writer.
