Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/01 | Watch Again

27 January 2025, 20:18

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/01 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Hodges - Retired United States Army officer who served as commanding general, United States Army Europe
  • Simon Marks - LBC’s Washington Correspondent
  • Chris Doyle - General Lord Richard Dannatt, Former Chief of the General Staff and Former Head of the British Army
  • Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers FC and Labour Party donor
  • Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent
  • Eva Clarke BEM - British-Czech Holocaust survivor who was born in the Mauthausen concentration camp - she and her mother were the only survivors in her family
  • Steve Coogan - Actor and Comedian

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

