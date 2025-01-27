Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/01 | Watch Again
27 January 2025, 20:18
You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Hodges - Retired United States Army officer who served as commanding general, United States Army Europe
- Simon Marks - LBC’s Washington Correspondent
- Chris Doyle - General Lord Richard Dannatt, Former Chief of the General Staff and Former Head of the British Army
- Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers FC and Labour Party donor
- Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent
- Eva Clarke BEM - British-Czech Holocaust survivor who was born in the Mauthausen concentration camp - she and her mother were the only survivors in her family
- Steve Coogan - Actor and Comedian
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.