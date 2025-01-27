Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/01 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/01 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ben Hodges - Retired United States Army officer who served as commanding general, United States Army Europe

Simon Marks - LBC’s Washington Correspondent

Chris Doyle - General Lord Richard Dannatt, Former Chief of the General Staff and Former Head of the British Army

Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers FC and Labour Party donor

Alan Zycinski - LBC's Scotland Correspondent

Eva Clarke BEM - British-Czech Holocaust survivor who was born in the Mauthausen concentration camp - she and her mother were the only survivors in her family

Steve Coogan - Actor and Comedian

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.