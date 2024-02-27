Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/02 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 27.02.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor who has been following the Business and Trade Select Committee

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter who has been following the Home Office Select Committee

John Vine - Former UK Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration

Jonathan Reynolds - Shadow Business Secretary and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde

Ian Sandall - Save The Crooked House Campaigner

Ruth Davidson - Former Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

Josh Paul - Former Director at the US State Department who resigned over the US' approach to the war in Gaza

Matthew Torbitt - Labour advisor and Homelessness Campaigner

