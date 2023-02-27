Ben Kentish 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/02 | Watch Again
27 February 2023, 20:51
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Sir David Lidington - Chair of RUSI (Royal United Services Institute), former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and de-facto Deputy Prime Minister (under Theresa May 2018-19), who also served as Justice Secretary.
- Naomi Long - Co-Leader of the Alliance Party and MLA for Belfast East.
- Martin Lewis - Money Saving Expert.
- Theo Usherwood - LBC's Political Editor.
- Harriet Harman - Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham.
