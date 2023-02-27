Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/02 | Watch Again

27 February 2023, 20:51

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir David Lidington - Chair of RUSI (Royal United Services Institute), former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and de-facto Deputy Prime Minister (under Theresa May 2018-19), who also served as Justice Secretary.
  • Naomi Long - Co-Leader of the Alliance Party and MLA for Belfast East.
  • Martin Lewis - Money Saving Expert.
  • Theo Usherwood - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Harriet Harman - Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

