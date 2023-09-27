Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09 | Watch again

27 September 2023, 19:38

Watch Again: Tonight With Andrew Marr 27/09/2023

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Nigel Topping - UK's High-Level Climate Action Champion of COP26
  • Michelle Donelan - Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation
  • Professor Andrew McAuley - Professor of Public Health at Glasgow Caledonian University
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
  • Nigel Dando - Brother of Jill Dando
  • David Frum - Writer for The Atlantic
  • Professor Hazel Smith - Professor in Korean Studies at the School of Oriental And African Studies (SOAS)

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

