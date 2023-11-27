Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/11 | Watch again
27 November 2023, 19:33
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 27.11.23
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Madeleine Sumption - Director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.
- Hein de Haas - Director of the International Migration Institute and author of 'How Migration Really Works: A Factful Guide to the Most Divisive Issue in Politics'.
- Andrew Bowie - Energy Minister and Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.
- Sam Kiley - Veteran International and Foreign Affairs Correspondent.
- Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah - Plastic and Reconstruction Surgeon and Founding Member of INARA who has just returned from a voluntary mission in Gaza with Doctors without Borders.
- Dr Jim Down - Intensive Care Consultant.
- Victoria Hislop - Author who was granted honorary Greek citizenship for promoting modern Greek history and culture.