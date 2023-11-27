Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/11 | Watch again

27 November 2023, 19:33

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 27.11.23

By Amelia Frei

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Madeleine Sumption - Director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.
  • Hein de Haas - Director of the International Migration Institute and author of 'How Migration Really Works: A Factful Guide to the Most Divisive Issue in Politics'.
  • Andrew Bowie - Energy Minister and Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.
  • Sam Kiley - Veteran International and Foreign Affairs Correspondent.
  • Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah - Plastic and Reconstruction Surgeon and Founding Member of INARA who has just returned from a voluntary mission in Gaza with Doctors without Borders.
  • Dr Jim Down - Intensive Care Consultant.
  • Victoria Hislop - Author who was granted honorary Greek citizenship for promoting modern Greek history and culture.

