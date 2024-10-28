Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/10 | Watch Again

28 October 2024, 19:51

Tonight With Andrew Marr 28/10 | Watch Again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Liz Kendall - Work and Pensions Secretary & Labour MP for Leicester West
  • Luke Tryl - Executive Director, More In Common
  • Amara-Sophia Elahi - LBC Midlands Correspondent
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC Political Correspondent
  • Matt Frei - LBC and Channel 4 News presenter
  • Richard Atkinson - President of the Law Society
  • Michael Clarke - Defence and Foreign Affairs Analyst, who is former Director General of the Royal United Services Institute
  • Professor Geeta Nargund - A Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Lead Consultant for Reproductive Medicine at Saint George's hospital
  • Tom Calver - Director of Westcombe Dairy

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Salome Zourabichivili, who has sided with the opposition, called on Georgians to rally outside parliament

Thousands of Georgians join mass rally in Tbilisi as president urges protest over 'rigged' election
Bus fare cap increase necessary to ‘balance spending’, says minister as she concedes rise will affect 'working people'

Bus fare cap increase necessary to ‘balance spending’, says minister as she concedes rise will affect 'working people'
Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden ruled out of show after dancer is rushed to hospital following backstage 'medical emergency'
The Prime Minister said he could not give a “cast iron guarantee” that there would not be future tax rises

'No cast iron guarantee I won't raise taxes again', Starmer warns Brits of harsh fiscal reality ahead of budget
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt

'Luckiest girl in the world': Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo gets engaged to millionaire BrewDog boss James Watt
Watch as police wrestle model hippo out of the road after giant animal blocks late night traffic

Watch as police wrestle giant hippo from the road after life-size animal blocks traffic

Jia Xin Teo, of Raglan Street, Coventry, will serve a minimum prison term of 17 years

Mother who killed newborn baby after putting her in cereal box and suitcase for two days jailed for life
Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville, Stephen Simpson and Phillipa Green

Three Just Stop Oil activists banned from protesting in London ahead of trial over attack on Van Gogh paintings
Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has always thought he's above the law - his sentencing proves actions have consequences
The UN have said the current plans are only 'only a fraction' of what is 'urgently needed'

Climate plans falling 'miles short' of what is needed to prevent global warming from 'wrecking lives', UN warns

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

5 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

5 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile