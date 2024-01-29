Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/01 | Watch again

29 January 2024, 20:41

Watch again 29/01: Tonight with Andrew Marr

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

TONIGHT WITH ANDREW MARR POST-SHOW RUNDOWN 29/01/24

  • Kenneth Katzman - US Congress' Expert on Iran from 1991-2022 and now Senior Fellow at the Soufa Centre.
  • John Brennan - Former CIA Director.
  • Anas Sarwar - Leader of the Scottish Labour Party.
  • Peter Allen - LBC's Reporter in Paris who has been out speaking to protesting farmers today.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Dame Andrea Leadsom - Minister for Public Health, Start for Life and Primary Care & Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire.
  • John Burn-Murdoch - Columnist and Chief Data Reporter at the Financial Times.

