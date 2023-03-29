Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Michael Osborne - Professor of Machine learning at the university of Oxford and Co founder of Mind Foundry, a spin out from the University that builds AI for high stakes applications.

Dr Jess Whittlestone - Head of AI Policy at the Centre for Long-Term Resilience

Iain Macwhirter - Scottish political journalist and commentator, and author of "Disunited Kingdom"

Greg Clark - Chair of the Commons Science and Technology Select Committee and Conservative MP

Adrian Ramsay - Co-leader of the Green Party

Marco Lemmers - CEO and Founder of 'Conscious Hotels' which consists of 4 hotels, 2 restaurants and 2 cafes in Amsterdam

Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers - Cambridge University Scientist and Founder of Frankli' a technology which helps to prove which pictures are faked.

Dr James Nightingale - Observational Cosmologist and Royal Society Short Industry Fellow at Durham University who lead the team that made this discovery.

