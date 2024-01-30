Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/01 | Watch again

30 January 2024, 21:47

Watch Again 30/1: Tonight with Andrew Marr

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Husam Zumlot - Palestinian Ambassador to the UK
  • Alicia Kearns - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political EditorTECH: MILLBANK.
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Health Secretary and Labour MP for Ilford North.
  • Iain Anderson - Founder of Cicero public relations firm and author of this report.
  • Alex Salmond - Former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Alba Party.
  • Manolis Kelis - Professor of Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Head of the Computational Biology Group at] and is a Principal Investigator in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL).

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

