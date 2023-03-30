Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again
30 March 2023, 21:09
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Jens Stoltenberg - NATO Secretary General.
- Andrew Neil - Broadcaster, Chairman of the Spectator and Former Editor of the Sunday Times (1983-94).
- Steve Reed - Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Croydon South.
- Gillian Tett - Chair of the Financial Times Editorial Board and author of 'Anthro-Vision: How Anthropology Can Explain Business and Life'.
- Daniel Robinson - Former Elite RAF Fighter Pilot and Founder of 'Red 6', a technology firm using augmented reality to train fighter pilots.
- Tony Diver - Acting Political Editor at the Sunday Telegraph.
- Harry Cole - Political Edtior of The Sun.
- Ash Sarkar - Contributing Editor to Novara Media.
