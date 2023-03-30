Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Jens Stoltenberg - NATO Secretary General.

Andrew Neil - Broadcaster, Chairman of the Spectator and Former Editor of the Sunday Times (1983-94).

Steve Reed - Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Croydon South.

Gillian Tett - Chair of the Financial Times Editorial Board and author of 'Anthro-Vision: How Anthropology Can Explain Business and Life'.

Daniel Robinson - Former Elite RAF Fighter Pilot and Founder of 'Red 6', a technology firm using augmented reality to train fighter pilots.

Tony Diver - Acting Political Editor at the Sunday Telegraph.

Harry Cole - Political Edtior of The Sun.

Ash Sarkar - Contributing Editor to Novara Media.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/