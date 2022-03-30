Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

30 March 2022, 19:42

By Tim Dodd

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party
  • Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Lucy Allan - Conservative MP for Telford
  • John Sweeney - Reporter and Writer currently in Kyiv
  • Tracy Brabin - Mayor of West Yorkshire

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

A teacher has been suspended at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex

Top state grammar school teacher suspended over 'using Prophet Muhammad mug'
Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons now Queen has left
Simon Cole was found dead at his home

Ex-police chief found dead at home less than two weeks after retiring from force
Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour.

'Our hearts are broken': The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow

Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'
Nicola Sturgeon is keeping laws on masks in place

Face masks to remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

Boris Johnson suggested he did not recognise the number of 20 fines issued by Scotland Yard yesterday

Boris told he is 'toast' as he dodges Partygate questions

A two-year old boy has died in a dog attack

Two-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog at a property in Worcestershire
Sir Iain Duncan Smith told Andrew Marr Rishi Sunak would need to come back to MPs with more ideas

Sunak must offer new ideas to avoid dreaded 1970s-style stagflation, Duncan-Smith warns
Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile