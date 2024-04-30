Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/04 | Watch again

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 30/04/24

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Emma Corr - LBC Reporter in Kent.

George Eustice MP - Former Environment Secretary, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth who is a Brexiteer Farmer.

Craig Beaumont - Chief of External Affairs at the Federation for SMALL Businesses.

John Vine MBE - Former UK Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration.

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.

Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.

Dr Husam Zumlot - Palestinian Ambassador to the UK.

Patrick Harvey MSP - Co-Leader of the Scottish Greens.

Professor Lion Shahab - Professor of Heath Psychology & Co-director of University College London's Tobacco & Alcohol Research Group.

