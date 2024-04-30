Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/04 | Watch again

30 April 2024, 21:30

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 30/04/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Emma Corr - LBC Reporter in Kent.
  • George Eustice MP - Former Environment Secretary, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth who is a Brexiteer Farmer.
  • Craig Beaumont - Chief of External Affairs at the Federation for SMALL Businesses.
  • John Vine MBE - Former UK Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter.
  • Dr Husam Zumlot - Palestinian Ambassador to the UK.
  • Patrick Harvey MSP - Co-Leader of the Scottish Greens.
  • Professor Lion Shahab - Professor of Heath Psychology & Co-director of University College London's Tobacco & Alcohol Research Group.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

