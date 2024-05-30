Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/05 | Watch again
30 May 2024, 19:13
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
Chris Philp - Crime and Policing Minister & Conservative candidate for Croydon South
Alex Massie - Scotland Editor of the Spectator and Columnist for The Times and The Sunday Times
Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter
Carmen Lau - Exiled ex pro-democratic District Councillor of Hong Kong
Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express
George Eaton - Senior Politics Editor of the New Statesman
