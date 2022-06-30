Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/06 | Watch again

30 June 2022, 20:10

By Fiona Jones

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Steve Baker - Conservative MP for Wycombe in an exclusive interview
  • Tom Tugendhat - Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling
  • Mick Mulvaney - Former Chief of Staff for US President Donald Trump
  • Alan Johnson - Former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • Polly Toynbee - Columnist at The Guardian

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations
Alan Johnson said said Keir Starmer will be remembered in history as being "the saviour of Labour"

'Keir Starmer will be seen as the saviour of the Labour Party', says Alan Johnson
A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open
It's hard to say Tories deserve to win a general election now, says Conservative MP

Hard to say Tories deserve to win snap general election now, says Conservative MP
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures
Boris Johnson said Putin does not have to give up power for there to be peace in Ukraine

Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC
A man has been arrested after an assault on a Polish man outside Victoria Station

Man arrested after Polish man attacked in Victoria minutes after arriving in London
Harrowing footage filmed by South Wales Police shows Angharad Williamson wailing and grabbing her hair in apparent distress as officers arrive at the home after discovering Logan's body.

'It's my fault': Harrowing footage shows Logan Mwangi's killer mum lying to police

'It's my fault': Harrowing footage shows Logan Mwangi's killer mum lying to police
Andrew Marr thinks the Prime Minister using "a snap election threat as a weapon to persuade MPs to stick with him"

Andrew Marr: The PM is using a snap election as a weapon to persuade MPs to stick with him
