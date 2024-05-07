Five-month-old baby dies after ‘neglect incident’ at Legoland Windsor

7 May 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 15:56

A baby boy died in a 'neglect incident' at Legoland
A baby boy died in a 'neglect incident' at Legoland. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A baby that suffered a cardiac arrest at Legoland Windsor in a ‘neglect incident’ has died, police have said.

The child was left in a critical condition after the incident at the tourist attraction in Windsor last Thursday.

Police said today that the child tragically died in hospital on Sunday.

A 27-year-old woman from Witham, Essex has been arrested and bailed, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Thames Valley Police Windsor said: "A five-month-old baby who was seriously injured in a neglect incident at Legoland Windsor Resort, sadly died in hospital on Sunday.

"A 27-year-old woman from Witham, Essex was arrested. She has been released on police bail."

A retired paramedic on a family day out told MailOnline he gave the baby CPR for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived and rushed the baby to hospital.

Matthew Burns, 60, said: “When I got to the baby boy, he was clinically dead. His was blue and floppy and he wasn't breathing. We couldn't feel a pulse.”

“We tried and tried and managed to get him breathing again.”

Mr Burns, who spent 40 years working for the ambulance service, was at the attraction with his daughter and her family on a day out when it happened.

He said the boy was in a baby carrier strapped to his mother when he raced to his aid.

"I'd been alerted by my son's girlfriend who shouted over for help," he said

"The other medic had got the boy out of the pouch and had laid him down on top of a bin.

"It sounds bizarre but we needed a nice flat surface.

"I said to him 'I'm a paramedic' and he replied, 'so am I'.

"We carried on working on the boy until first aiders from Legoland arrived with the oxygen and a bag of masks and stuff we needed.

"Just before the ambulances and police turned up, we got a pulse from the boy and he started to make some slight respiratory effort."

A Legoland spokesperson said: “We are extremely grateful to medically trained members of the public who provided immediate care, alongside our resort first aid team, until the emergency services arrived.

“The guest left the resort in the ambulance for further treatment.

“We'd like to thank the emergency services for their swift response, and our guests for their cooperation.

“We will continue to support Thames Valley Police with their ongoing investigation.”

