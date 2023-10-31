Nick Abbot 1am - 4am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/10 | Watch again
31 October 2023, 22:02
Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 31/10
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Professor John Edmunds: SAGE member and Professor in the Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
- Amos Waldman: Spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, who lost his grandmother to Covid in 2020.
- John Healey: Shadow Secretary of State for Defence and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne.
- Bruno Macaes: Former Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs (2013-2015) and author of 'Dawn of Eurasia' and 'Geopolitics for the End Times.'
- Natasha Clark: LBC's Political Editor.
- Mel Stride: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Conservative MP for Central Devon.
- Gareth Dennis: Railway Engineer and Writer.
- Sam Kiley: Senior International Correspondent for CNN.
- Iona Davidson: LBC SCOTLAND POLITICAL EDITOR.
