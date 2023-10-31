Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/10 | Watch again

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 31/10

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Professor John Edmunds: SAGE member and Professor in the Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Amos Waldman: Spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, who lost his grandmother to Covid in 2020.

John Healey: Shadow Secretary of State for Defence and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne.

Bruno Macaes: Former Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs (2013-2015) and author of 'Dawn of Eurasia' and 'Geopolitics for the End Times.'

Natasha Clark: LBC's Political Editor.

Mel Stride: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Conservative MP for Central Devon.

Gareth Dennis: Railway Engineer and Writer.

Sam Kiley: Senior International Correspondent for CNN.

Iona Davidson: LBC SCOTLAND POLITICAL EDITOR.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/