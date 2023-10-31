Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/10 | Watch again

31 October 2023, 22:02

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 31/10

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Professor John Edmunds: SAGE member and Professor in the Centre for the Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
  • Amos Waldman: Spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, who lost his grandmother to Covid in 2020.
  • John Healey: Shadow Secretary of State for Defence and Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne.
  • Bruno Macaes: Former Portuguese Secretary of State for European Affairs (2013-2015) and author of 'Dawn of Eurasia' and 'Geopolitics for the End Times.'
  • Natasha Clark: LBC's Political Editor.
  • Mel Stride: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Conservative MP for Central Devon.
  • Gareth Dennis: Railway Engineer and Writer.
  • Sam Kiley: Senior International Correspondent for CNN.
  • Iona Davidson: LBC SCOTLAND POLITICAL EDITOR.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

