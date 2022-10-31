Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/10 | Watch again

31 October 2022, 20:01

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ben Kentish - LBC Westminster Editor
  • Emily Thornberry - Shadow Attorney General & Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury
  • John Caudwell - Founder of Mobile Retailer Phones4U who has donated to the Conservative Party in the past
  • Adrian Ramsay - Co-leader of the Green Party
  • Howard Davies - Chairman of NatWest Group (2015-present)
  • Simon Mundy - Author of 'Race for Tomorrow: Survival, Innovation and Profit on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis'
  • Ane Alencar - Science Director at IPAM - Amazon Environmental Research Institute

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

