Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/10 | Watch again
31 October 2022, 20:01
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ben Kentish - LBC Westminster Editor
- Emily Thornberry - Shadow Attorney General & Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury
- John Caudwell - Founder of Mobile Retailer Phones4U who has donated to the Conservative Party in the past
- Adrian Ramsay - Co-leader of the Green Party
- Howard Davies - Chairman of NatWest Group (2015-present)
- Simon Mundy - Author of 'Race for Tomorrow: Survival, Innovation and Profit on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis'
- Ane Alencar - Science Director at IPAM - Amazon Environmental Research Institute
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/