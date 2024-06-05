Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

5 June 2024, 21:12

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 5.6.24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • David Davis - Conservative former Brexit Secretary
  • Tom Baldwin - Journalist, former Senior Advisor to the Labour Party and author of 'Keir Starmer: The Biography'
  • Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies
  • David M. Satterfield - US Special Envoy for Humanitarian Issue in Gaza until last month, now Senior Advisor to the State Department and Director of Rice University's James Baker Institute for Policy
  • Tom Kerridge - Chef and Restaurateur
  • Alan Zycinski - LBC Scotland Correspondent
  • Dan Barton - Artist who made handmade silhouettes of almost 1,500 servicemen which are being transported to Normandy for an art installation to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day
  • Professor Lucy Noakes - President-Elect of the Royal Historical Society and Professor of Modern History at the University of Essex

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

