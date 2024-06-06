Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

6 June 2024, 19:21

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6 | Watch again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dan Snow - Historian and Broadcaster, Host of the History Hit Podcast
  • Sabrina Singh - Deputy Press Secretary at the Pentagon
  • Professor Rob For - Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester
  • Kiran Stacey - Political correspondent for the Guardian
  • Lord Michael Howard - Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2003-05), Former Home Secretary (1993-97) and now a Conservative Peer
  • Tom Newton-Dunn - Broadcaster and author of 'Letters from Everest: Unpublished Letters from Mallory's Life and Death in the Mountains'
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Dominic Penna - Political Correspondent at The Telegraph
  • Eleanor Langford - Political Reporter at the i

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

