Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again
6 June 2024, 19:21
Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6 | Watch again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Dan Snow - Historian and Broadcaster, Host of the History Hit Podcast
- Sabrina Singh - Deputy Press Secretary at the Pentagon
- Professor Rob For - Politics Lecturer at the University of Manchester
- Kiran Stacey - Political correspondent for the Guardian
- Lord Michael Howard - Former Leader of the Conservative Party (2003-05), Former Home Secretary (1993-97) and now a Conservative Peer
- Tom Newton-Dunn - Broadcaster and author of 'Letters from Everest: Unpublished Letters from Mallory's Life and Death in the Mountains'
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
- Dominic Penna - Political Correspondent at The Telegraph
- Eleanor Langford - Political Reporter at the i
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm