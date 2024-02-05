Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
5 February 2024, 19:16
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Fraser Knight - LBC's Report who joined from Buckingham Palace.
- Peter Hunt - LBC's Royal Correspondent.
- Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
- Sue Sim - Former Chief Constable of Northumbria Police who led the manhunt for Raoul Moat in 2010.
- Sir Michael Fallon - Former Defence Secretary (2014-2017), who co-authored for foreward of this report alongside Lord George Robertson.
- Professor Pat Price - Clinical Oncologist and co-founder of the 'Catch Up with Cancer' campaign.
- Ingrid Seward - Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine - "My Mother and I" a book about Charles and the Queen's relationship.
- Grant Harold - Former Butler to King Charles.
- Professor Jim Catto - Urologist at the University of Sheffield.
