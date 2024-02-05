Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

5 February 2024, 19:16

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/02 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Report who joined from Buckingham Palace.
  • Peter Hunt - LBC's Royal Correspondent.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
  • Sue Sim - Former Chief Constable of Northumbria Police who led the manhunt for Raoul Moat in 2010.
  • Sir Michael Fallon - Former Defence Secretary (2014-2017), who co-authored for foreward of this report alongside Lord George Robertson.
  • Professor Pat Price - Clinical Oncologist and co-founder of the 'Catch Up with Cancer' campaign.
  • Ingrid Seward - Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine - "My Mother and I" a book about Charles and the Queen's relationship.
  • Grant Harold - Former Butler to King Charles.
  • Professor Jim Catto - Urologist at the University of Sheffield.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abdul Ezedi's last sighting

Last sighting of Clapham suspect after chemical attack on mother and daughters, with woman set to lose eye
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla to step up and take on more royal engagements after Charles diagnosed with cancer

Charles and Harry

Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer

Read in full: Buckingham Palace's statement as King Charles diagnosed with cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment
Russia and Iran are working together as attacks on the Red Sea are distracting from the war in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has warned

Russia and Iran are 'working together' as Red Sea attacks distract from war in Ukraine, Defence Secretary warns
Police intervene as hundreds queue for Bristol NHS dentist

Police called after hundreds of people queue for six hours to try and register with an NHS dentist
Andrew Marr says King Charles' willingness to be so open about his cancer diagnosis is 'characteristic of the man' - and has already encouraged more people to get medical check-ups by announcing his operation.

Andrew Marr: King Charles' willingness to be so open about his cancer diagnosis is characteristic of the man
Abdul Ezedi

Man arrested for aiding Clapham attack suspect as police say injured children are not his and mum could lose eye

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile