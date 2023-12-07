Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 07/12
7 December 2023, 19:14
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Bob Seely - MP for the Isle of Wight
- Will Walden - Former Communications Director for Boris Johnson
- Ian Byrne - Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby
- Anabelle Denham - Deputy Comment Editor at The Telegraph
- Tom Belger - Editor of LabourList
- Christian Calgie - Senior Political Correspondent for the Daily Express
- Matt Warman - MP for Boston and Skegness
- Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary
- Maria Avdeeva - Security and Defence Analyst
Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.