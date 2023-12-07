Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 07/12

7 December 2023, 19:14

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bob Seely - MP for the Isle of Wight
  • Will Walden - Former Communications Director for Boris Johnson
  • Ian Byrne - Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby
  • Anabelle Denham - Deputy Comment Editor at The Telegraph
  • Tom Belger - Editor of LabourList
  • Christian Calgie - Senior Political Correspondent for the Daily Express
  • Matt Warman - MP for Boston and Skegness
  • Tim Bale - Professor of Politics at Queen Mary
  • Maria Avdeeva - Security and Defence Analyst

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

