Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 08/01

8 January 2024, 19:36

Tonight with Andrew Marr: Watch again 08/01

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ian Hislop - Editor of Private Eye
  • Laura Trott - Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Conservative MP for Sevenoaks
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Arthur Snell - Former Diplomat and Writer.
  • Andy Burnham - Mayor of Greater Manchester
  • Ann Applebaum - Pulitzer prize winning historian
  • Dr Jeni Millard - Extragalactic astronome

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barclays has axed 5,000 jobs

Barclays axes 5,000 jobs worldwide in bid to cut costs for 2024

Andy Burnham has called for action on the Post Office scandal

Andy Burnham calls for Post Office to lose prosecution power after Horizon Scandal as he slams 'pattern of injustice'
Maddy Cusack died before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United

Footballer Maddy Cusack was branded a 'psycho' by Sheffield United coach, family claims

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of the Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed.

Epstein secretly recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson, court documents claim
Rescuers extracted a stranded family of three and two tour guides after they were trapped deep inside the cave and cut off by rising water levels

Five people rescued after spending weekend trapped in Slovenian cave due to flooding

Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78

Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Jack Diamond

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond cleared of raping woman he met on Tinder

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Wissam al-Tawil has been killed

Israel kills top Hezbollah commander with airstrike in Lebanon as fears grow of escalating conflict
Mr Sunak said he would 'strongly support' the committee if they choose to review Ms Vennell's CBE.

Sunak backs review into ex-Post Office boss' CBE as petition calling for her to be stripped of honour passes 1m

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile