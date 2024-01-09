Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 09/01

9 January 2024, 19:48

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Alicia Kearns - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton
  • Mark Regev - Senior Adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister
  • Bronwen Maddox - CEO of Chatham House
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Peter Capaldi - Actor and star of new series 'Criminal Record'
  • Sharon Kerrigan - Whose mother died still believing she was guilty of mistakenly stealing from the Post Office
  • Professor Lucy Easthope - Co-Founder of the After Disaster Network

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

