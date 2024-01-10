Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/01

10 January 2024, 19:45

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Richard Brooks - British investigative journalist for the Private Eye and former tax inspector
  • Alex Chalk MP - Conservative MP for Cheltenham, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary
  • Admiral Lord Alan West - Baron of Spithead and retired admiral of the Royal Navy
  • Lord Simon McDonald - Baron of Salford and former foreign diplomat
  • Natasha Clark - LBC’s Political Editor
  • Saffron Cordery - Deputy CEO of NHS Providers
  • Dr. Chris Smith - Managing Editor of the Naked Scientist
  • Dale Vince OBE - Labour party donor and British green energy industrialist.

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps

'It’s time for a changing of the guard': Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps worn by King's Guard
In 2013, the project was estimated to cost £37.5 billion, including the now-scrapped extensions to Manchester and Leeds.

Cost of HS2 London to Birmingham line 'could soar to nearly £67 billion'

Snow is set to batter the UK again next week

'Worst snow storm in 14 years' to batter UK with 'temperatures to drop to -15C' - and 'literally anywhere could see snow'
Alex Chalk speaks to Andrew Marr

'Polluters must pay' towards Post Office compensation, says Justice Sec as he warns some guilty people will be acquitted
A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor.

Crooked House pub company director steps down - as investigation into the fire continues

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'
Matthew Perry's death probe has concluded

Matthew Perry investigation into death concludes after Friends star was found unresponsive in hot tub
Carl-Oskar Bohlin warned that war could come to Sweden when it joins NATO

Swedes warned to 'brace for war', with Scandinavian country set to join NATO this year amid Russia tensions
Grant Shapps has warned that Britain could take further action against the Houthis

Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones
Now, MPs and campaigners have called for the Mr Bates' honour to be re-submitted now that Ms Vennels has agreed to let go of her CBE.

Arise Sir Alan Bates? No 10 says it is 'common sense' for Horizon campaigner to be knighted - as Labour also back bid

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile