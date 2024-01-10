Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/01
10 January 2024, 19:45
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Richard Brooks - British investigative journalist for the Private Eye and former tax inspector
- Alex Chalk MP - Conservative MP for Cheltenham, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary
- Admiral Lord Alan West - Baron of Spithead and retired admiral of the Royal Navy
- Lord Simon McDonald - Baron of Salford and former foreign diplomat
- Natasha Clark - LBC’s Political Editor
- Saffron Cordery - Deputy CEO of NHS Providers
- Dr. Chris Smith - Managing Editor of the Naked Scientist
- Dale Vince OBE - Labour party donor and British green energy industrialist.
Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.