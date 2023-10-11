Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/10
11 October 2023, 23:04
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10/23
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined:
- Tal Schneider - Political and Diplomatic Correspondent at the Times of Israel
- Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Labour MP for Ilford North
- Tom Tugendhat - Security Minister and Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling
- Andy Haldane - CEO of the Royal Society of Arts, Former Chief Economist at the Bank of England, and Chair of the Government's Levelling Up Advisory Council
- Victoria Clarke - Head of Family at Elite Law and member of the Resolution Cohabitation Committee
- Lisa Francesca Nand - Travel Journalist and host of 'The Big Travel Podcast'
- Alex Rossi - Sky's International Correspondent who joins us from Lebanon
