Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/10

11 October 2023, 23:04

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined:

  • Tal Schneider - Political and Diplomatic Correspondent at the Times of Israel
  • Wes Streeting - Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Labour MP for Ilford North
  • Tom Tugendhat - Security Minister and Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling
  • Andy Haldane - CEO of the Royal Society of Arts, Former Chief Economist at the Bank of England, and Chair of the Government's Levelling Up Advisory Council
  • Victoria Clarke - Head of Family at Elite Law and member of the Resolution Cohabitation Committee
  • Lisa Francesca Nand - Travel Journalist and host of 'The Big Travel Podcast'
  • Alex Rossi - Sky's International Correspondent who joins us from Lebanon

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

