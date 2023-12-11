Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/12

11 December 2023, 19:23

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/12: Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Sir David Lidington - Chair of RUSI and former de-facto Deputy Prime Minister under Theresa May
  • Edward Lucas - International security expert and columnist for The Times
  • Sir Geoffrey Cox - Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon and former Attorney
  • David Davis - Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden
  • Sviatoslav Yurash - Youngest Ukrainian MP, fighting on the front line
  • Edward Lucas - International security expert and columnist for The Times
  • Sir Geoffrey Cox - Conservative MP for Torridge and West Devon and former Attorney General for England and Wales Under Theresa May and Boris Johnson
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC's Reporter
  • Steve Etches - Paleontologist who discovered the Plioaur skull
  • Megan Jones - Director of Cranstoun Social Justice Charity

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bianca Censori's (left) parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian (right), it has been revealed. Credit: Getty/Alamy

Bianca Censori's parents feared daughter was 'rebound' for 'disturbing' Kanye West following Kim Kardashian split
A woman got an unusual surprise in her Christmas tree.

Trees-passer! Woman left horrified after finding unexpected guest ‘breathing’ in her Christmas tree
David Davis tells Andrew Marr that the ERG and those on the right of the Tory Party are ‘playing with Brexit fire’

Tory ERG are 'playing with Brexit fire' over proposed amends to Rwanda migration bill, warns former party chairman
Shirley Anne Field has died

The Entertainer and Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Rishi Sunak provided evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Sunak Covid Inquiry: Five things we learnt as PM says he's 'deeply sorry' for deaths and defends Eat Out To Help Out
A girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey has said she turned to see boy Y, also accused, stabbing the victim.

Girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey ‘saw’ friend stabbing victim after 'hearing scream', court hears
Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Shakira Spencer was 'treated like a slave'

Three people who tortured, starved and beat woman from west London guilty of murder

Alexei Navalny has not been seen in six days

Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

The chaotic system is forcing asylum seekers onto the streets

How the chaotic asylum system has left many asylum seekers living a 'nightmare' on the streets

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

11 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile