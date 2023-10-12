Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 12/10

Watch Again | Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/10

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ami Ayalon - Former Director of Shin Bet, Israel's Internal Secret Service and Former Head of Sheyatet 13 (Israel's Navy Seals)

Alicia Kearns - Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton

Lord Ken Macdonald - Former Director of Public Prosecutions 2003-2008

Stephen Gethins - Former SNP MP for East Fife who is now running for Candidacy in newly formed seat of Abroath and Broughty Ferry seat at the next election

George Clarke - Architect, Channel 4 TV Presenter and Housing Campaigner

Dr Richard Naylor - Entomologist who has been studying bed bugs for more than 20 years

Sir Max Hastings - Journalist, Historian and former Editor of the Daily Telegraph

Miranda Green - Former UK and World News Editor at the Financial Times and former Press Secretary to Paddy Ashdown when he was Lib Dem leader

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.