Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 15/01

15 January 2024, 19:29

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 15/01

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sam Kiley - Veteran International and Foreign Affairs Correspondent, and author of 'Desperate Glory'

James Cartlidge - Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Conservative MP for South Suffolk

Dr Richard Haass - President Emeritus at the Council for Foreign Relations

Jess Phillips - Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley

Simon Weller - Assistant General Secretary of ASLEF

Paul Goodman - Editor of Conservative Home and Former MP

Sir John Hayes - Conservative MP for South Holland and the Deepings, and Chair of the Common Sense Group

Sir Tim Martin - Founder and Chairman of JD Wetherspoons Pub Chain

Jake Moore - Global Cyber Security Advisor for leading firm ESET (pronounced E-SET)

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

