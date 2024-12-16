Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/12 | Watch again

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 16/12/24

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Sir John Whittingdale - Former Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport (2015-2016), Conservative MP for Maldon and member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee

