Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 18/01
18 January 2024, 19:27
Tonight with Andrew Marr | 18/01 Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Dr Madeleine Sumption - Director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford
- Tim Marshall - Foreign Affairs Analyst and author of 'The Future of Geography'
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- Baroness Tina Stowell - Former Leader of the Conservative Party in the House of Lords
- Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor
- Brian Deer - Investigative Journalist and Author of 'The Doctor who Fooled the World: Andrew Wakefield's War on Vaccines'
- Kaswar Klasra - Editor-in-chief, The Islamabad Telegraph, in Pakistan
- Polly Toynbee - Guardian Columnist
- Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor of The Spectator
