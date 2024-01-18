Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 18/01

18 January 2024, 19:27

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dr Madeleine Sumption - Director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford
  • Tim Marshall - Foreign Affairs Analyst and author of 'The Future of Geography'
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Baroness Tina Stowell - Former Leader of the Conservative Party in the House of Lords
  • Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor
  • Brian Deer - Investigative Journalist and Author of 'The Doctor who Fooled the World: Andrew Wakefield's War on Vaccines'
  • Kaswar Klasra - Editor-in-chief, The Islamabad Telegraph, in Pakistan
  • Polly Toynbee - Guardian Columnist
  • Katy Balls - Deputy Political Editor of The Spectator

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

