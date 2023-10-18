Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 18/10

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Lord Kim Darroch: Former UK National Security Advisor, former British Ambassador to the United States, and former UK Permanent Representative to the European Union

John Bolton: Former US National Security Advisor and Former US Ambassador to the UN

Ahmed Bayram: Middle East Spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council, joining us from Aman, Jordan

Lord Alf Dubs: Labour Peer - who escaped the Nazi's during WW2 and came to Britain via the Kindertransport.

Malachy Browne: Co-founder of the Visual Investigations team at the New York Times - who is currently working with his team to determine what could have caused this attack.

Danny Shaw: Crime, policing and justice commentator, as well as a former BBC Home Affairs Correspondent

Siobhain McDonagh: Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden whose sister died of brain cancer in June and is now presenting a 10 minute bill to parliament campaigning for better research and treatment

Professor Sir John Curtice: Polling expert and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde

