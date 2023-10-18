Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 18/10

18 October 2023, 21:12

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/10 | Watch Again

By Anna Fox

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord Kim Darroch: Former UK National Security Advisor, former British Ambassador to the United States, and former UK Permanent Representative to the European Union
  • John Bolton: Former US National Security Advisor and Former US Ambassador to the UN
  • Ahmed Bayram: Middle East Spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council, joining us from Aman, Jordan
  • Lord Alf Dubs: Labour Peer - who escaped the Nazi's during WW2 and came to Britain via the Kindertransport.
  • Malachy Browne: Co-founder of the Visual Investigations team at the New York Times - who is currently working with his team to determine what could have caused this attack.
  • Danny Shaw: Crime, policing and justice commentator, as well as a former BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
  • Siobhain McDonagh: Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden whose sister died of brain cancer in June and is now presenting a 10 minute bill to parliament campaigning for better research and treatment
  • Professor Sir John Curtice: Polling expert and Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mo Salah called for an end to the 'slaughter of innocent souls'

Mo Salah calls for end to 'slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza, as Egypt to let 20 lorryloads of aid across border
Hundreds took to the streets on Wednesday

Hundreds hold vigil outside Downing Street for victims of explosion at Gaza hospital

Lady Leshurr has been accused of assaulting her ex-girlfriend's partner

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr 'bit ex-girlfriend's partner and gave her nerve damage'

Lord Alf Dubs said that the UK should take refugees from Gaza, if they want to come

Lord Dubs, who fled Nazis as a child, calls for UK to take Palestinian refugees amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Andrew Miller, 53, was said to be transitioning from a man to a woman

Paedophile who abducted schoolgirl while dressed as a woman jailed for 20 years

Ten officers are being investigated by the IOPC.

Police watchdog investigates 10 officers over handling of allegations against serial rapist David Carrick
An Armthorpe resident believed the hobby parasailers were intentionally frightening locals.

Doncaster paraglider group who 'scared woman who mistook them for Hamas' brands her 'silly'
An ingenious shoplifter pretended to be a mannequin to steal some jewellery

Ingenious man 'pretends to be a mannequin until shopping centre closes before stealing jewellery'
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile