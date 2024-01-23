Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/01
23 January 2024, 19:40 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 19:57
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 23/01
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Katy Schmuecker - Policy lead on Joseph Roundtree Foundation report on poverty.
- Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Education Secretary.
- Ehud Barak - Former Prime Minister of Israel 1999-2001 and a former Defence Minister between 2007-13.
- Bill Kristol - Founder and Director of Defending Democracy Together and a former Chief of Staff to Vice President Dan Quayle.
- Lord Peter Ricketts - Former National Security Adviser.
- Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
- Clare Nasir - Meteorologist.
- Sam Adams - Writer for online magazine The Slate.
