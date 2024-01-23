Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/01 | Watch Again

23 January 2024, 19:40 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 19:57

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 23/01

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Katy Schmuecker - Policy lead on Joseph Roundtree Foundation report on poverty.
  • Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Education Secretary.
  • Ehud Barak - Former Prime Minister of Israel 1999-2001 and a former Defence Minister between 2007-13.
  • Bill Kristol - Founder and Director of Defending Democracy Together and a former Chief of Staff to Vice President Dan Quayle.
  • Lord Peter Ricketts - Former National Security Adviser.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
  • Clare Nasir - Meteorologist.
  • Sam Adams - Writer for online magazine The Slate.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

