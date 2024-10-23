Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/10 | Watch Again
23 October 2024, 21:31
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/10 | Watch Again
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- John Healey - Defence Secretary
- Barbara A. Res - Former Executive Vice president in charge of construction at the Trump Organisation
- Agnes Poirier - French political commentator, writer, broadcasters
- Professor Latif Tas - Associate Professor for Aberystwyth University and author of Authoritarianism and Kurdish Alternative Politics
- Lord Mervyn King - Former Governor of the Bank of England
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Simon Marks - LBC US Correspondent
- Steve McNamara - General Secretary at Licensed Taxi Drivers Association
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.