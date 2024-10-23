Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/10 | Watch Again

23 October 2024, 21:31

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Healey - Defence Secretary
  • Barbara A. Res - Former Executive Vice president in charge of construction at the Trump Organisation
  • Agnes Poirier - French political commentator, writer, broadcasters
  • Professor Latif Tas - Associate Professor for Aberystwyth University and author of Authoritarianism and Kurdish Alternative Politics
  • Lord Mervyn King - Former Governor of the Bank of England
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Simon Marks - LBC US Correspondent
  • Steve McNamara - General Secretary at Licensed Taxi Drivers Association

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

