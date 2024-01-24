Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/01 | Watch again

24 January 2024, 19:31 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 19:43

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 24/01

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew was joined by:

  • David Smith - Economics Editor of The Sunday Times, who has written a piece today called 'Budget games can't hide the real state of public finances'.
  • Miriam Cates - Co-Chair of the New Conservative Group & Conservative MP for Penistone and Stockbridge.
  • Natasha Clarke - LBC Political Editor.
  • Emily Thornberry MP - Shadow Attorney General for England and Wales.

Greg Hands MP - Minister for Trade Policy and Minister for London. Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

