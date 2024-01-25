Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/01 | Watch again

25 January 2024, 19:48

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/01 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Paul Johnson - Director of the IFS.
  • 'Paul' - NHS Consultant who voted in favour of the rejected deal.
  • Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor.
  • Simon Calder - Travel Journalist.
  • General Dominique Triquand - Former Head of the French Military Mission to NATO and the United Nations.
  • Bettany Hughes - Historian, Broadcaster, and author of 'Seven Wonders of the Ancient World'.
  • Miranda Green - Columnist and Deputy Opinion Editor at the Financial Times.
  • Freddie Sayers - Editor-in-chief of UnHerd and former Editor-in-Chief of YouGov.
  • Freddie Hayward - Political Correspondent at The New Statesman.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Alabama death row inmate's plea as legal team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution
Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, allegedly concealed the birth of baby girl Victoria after she became pregnant in early 2022

Runaway aristocrat ‘debated cremating dead baby with bottle of petrol’ after her daughter ‘died in her arms’
King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Yvette Cooper said she wanted to “see what is possible to have returned”

Labour would ask Rwandan government for a refund on the £400million deal if no flights take off
General Richard Shirreff (R) has warned Brits face conscription

Brits aged up to 60 face conscription, former top military general warns, as Whitehall draws up plans for 'volunteer army'
NHS strikes set to continue after consultants England have voted narrowly against an offer aimed at resolving a long pay dispute with the Government

NHS consultants are set to go back on strike after rejecting a pay offer from the government
Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton reveals she picked out 'cute' guinea pig - and then unwittingly ate it deep-fried for lunch in Peru
Constance Marten (main) and on the run with Mark Gordon (top r) and bottom a court sketch from a previous hearing

Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears
Rishi Sunak has been warned he will be breaking European human rights law if he ignores emergency court orders

Rishi Sunak faces fresh blow over Rwanda as European judge claims plan is unlawful

File photo of a stop and search in London

The data is clear: racism persists in the British criminal justice system

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile