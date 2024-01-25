Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/01 | Watch again
25 January 2024, 19:48
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew was joined by:
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Paul Johnson - Director of the IFS.
- 'Paul' - NHS Consultant who voted in favour of the rejected deal.
- Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor.
- Simon Calder - Travel Journalist.
- General Dominique Triquand - Former Head of the French Military Mission to NATO and the United Nations.
- Bettany Hughes - Historian, Broadcaster, and author of 'Seven Wonders of the Ancient World'.
- Miranda Green - Columnist and Deputy Opinion Editor at the Financial Times.
- Freddie Sayers - Editor-in-chief of UnHerd and former Editor-in-Chief of YouGov.
- Freddie Hayward - Political Correspondent at The New Statesman.
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/