26 October 2023, 20:35
Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 26/10
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayall: Former Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (2009-2011) and former Senior Middle East Advisor at the Ministry of Defence
- Kurt Volker: Former US Ambassador to NATO (2008-2009) and former US Special Representative to Ukraine (2017-2019) who was the US' representative during peace talks between Ukraine and Russia between 2017-2019
- Dr Ahmed El Mokhallati: Senior Plastic Surgeon currently working in Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza - he has also previously worked in Guy and St. Thomas's Hospital in Gaza
- Ivana Bartoletti: Global Chief Privacy Officer at Wipro, Co-Founder of the Women Leading in AI Network, and Fellow at Pamplin Business School, Virginia Tech
- Annie Zaleski: Music Journalist and Author
- Fraser Knight: LBC's Reporter
- Sam Lister: Political editor at the Daily Express
- John Stevens: Political Editor at the Daily Mirror.
