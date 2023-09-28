Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 28/09

28 September 2023, 22:05

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Secretary of State for Education
  • Rachel Wolf - Co-authored the Conservative Party's 2019 election manifesto who hosts the "Trendy" weekly political podcast.
  • Madhumita Murgia - The Financial Times' Artificial Intelligence Editor
  • Nicholas Hytner - Formerly Artistic Director of London's National Theatre
  • Shaun Pinner - Former British Soldier who was captured and tortured in Ukraine
  • Ben Riley Smith - Political Editor at The Daily Telegraph & Author of 'The Right to Rule: Thirteen Years, Five Prime Ministers and the Implosion of the Tories'
  • Emilio Casalicchio - Political Playbook PM Editor
  • Zoe Grunewald - Political Correspondent for the New Statesman

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

