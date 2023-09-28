Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 28/09
28 September 2023, 22:05
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Bridget Phillipson - Shadow Secretary of State for Education
- Rachel Wolf - Co-authored the Conservative Party's 2019 election manifesto who hosts the "Trendy" weekly political podcast.
- Madhumita Murgia - The Financial Times' Artificial Intelligence Editor
- Nicholas Hytner - Formerly Artistic Director of London's National Theatre
- Shaun Pinner - Former British Soldier who was captured and tortured in Ukraine
- Ben Riley Smith - Political Editor at The Daily Telegraph & Author of 'The Right to Rule: Thirteen Years, Five Prime Ministers and the Implosion of the Tories'
- Emilio Casalicchio - Political Playbook PM Editor
- Zoe Grunewald - Political Correspondent for the New Statesman
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.