Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/11 | Watch again

30 November 2023, 19:13

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch Again 30/11

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Professor Michael Mann - Professor of Earth & Environmental Science at University of Pennsylvania
  • Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT Union
  • Zoe Strimpel - Columnist at the Telegraph and the Spectator
  • Joe Stevens - Political Editor of the Mirror
  • David Wearing - Lecturer at the University of Sussex
  • Naomi Fulop - Covid Bereaved Families
  • Jill Rutter - Senior Fellow at Institute for Government

