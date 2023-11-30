Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
30 November 2023, 19:13
Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch Again 30/11
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Professor Michael Mann - Professor of Earth & Environmental Science at University of Pennsylvania
- Mick Lynch - General Secretary of the RMT Union
- Zoe Strimpel - Columnist at the Telegraph and the Spectator
- Joe Stevens - Political Editor of the Mirror
- David Wearing - Lecturer at the University of Sussex
- Naomi Fulop - Covid Bereaved Families
- Jill Rutter - Senior Fellow at Institute for Government