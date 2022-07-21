Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

By Daisy Stephens

The gap between Rishi Sunak's and Liz Truss' economic policy is as big as the gap between the major parties in a general election, Andrew Marr has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In his opening monologue, Andrew said: "Why do we report Westminster at all?

"Why do we bang on and on about politics?

"Only one reason: because the choices these people make change all of our lives.

"Can we pay the bills at the end of the month?

"How much cash do we have left, after the tax authorities have finished with us, to have some fun?

"Are we condemned to stifle every summer and drown in the winter as the wilder weather driven by climate change gets wilder still?

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"This is big basic stuff.

"And this summer's argument between two people who want to become our next prime minister is an absolutely classic case.

"The gap between the economics of Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor, and Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is enormous.

"She wants to borrow £30b for tax cuts which she says will cut inflation, he says that is fantasy economics and socialist.

"She says his record of tax rises is business as usual economics driving Britain towards recession; if she wins she promises an emergency budget to tear up more or less everything he's done.

"Now both of these people are Conservatives but the gap between them is as big as you'd find between major parties in a general election.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"This time the electorate is much smaller - not 47m but around 160,000 Conservative members.

"Still, as the summer ends, one of the contenders - Rishi or Liz - will become prime minister.

"Then we’ll find out who was right.

"And by 'finding out' I mean prices, taxes, jobs and debt experienced by you - and everybody listening."