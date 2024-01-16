Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 16/01

16 January 2024, 19:23

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Andrey Kelin - Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Steve Bannon - Former Chief Strategist to President Donald Trump & Head of the 2016 Election Campaign
  • Andrew Neil - Broadcaster, Chairman of The Spectator and Former Editor of The Sunday Times (1983-94), who headed up the BBC's 2020 US Election coverage, joining us from New York
  • John Kettley - Weatherman and Broadcaster
  • Val Athwell - Tax accountant in Southampton whose wife and daughter were caught up in the scandal

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

