Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/01

11 January 2024, 19:40

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/01 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Matt Frei - LBC presenter (Saturdays from 10am), Channel 4 News Presenter, and a former Washington Correspondent for the BBC.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
  • Liam Byrne - Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury and  Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill
  • Professor Francis A. Boyle - Human Rights Professor and Lawyer who was the first to win a genocide case at the International Court of Justice
  • Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter who attended the Post Office Inquiry today
  • Anna Mikhailova - Deputy Political Editor of The Mail on Sunday
  • Aggie Chambre - Host of Politico's 'Westminster Insider'

Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

