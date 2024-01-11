Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/01
11 January 2024, 19:40
Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Matt Frei - LBC presenter (Saturdays from 10am), Channel 4 News Presenter, and a former Washington Correspondent for the BBC.
- Natasha Clark - LBC Political Editor.
- Liam Byrne - Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill
- Professor Francis A. Boyle - Human Rights Professor and Lawyer who was the first to win a genocide case at the International Court of Justice
- Henry Riley - LBC's Reporter who attended the Post Office Inquiry today
- Anna Mikhailova - Deputy Political Editor of The Mail on Sunday
- Aggie Chambre - Host of Politico's 'Westminster Insider'
Tonight with Andrew Marr is live every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6pm. You can watch live on Global Player.