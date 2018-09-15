Andrew Pierce Lays Into Archbishop Of Canterbury Hypocrisy

Andrew Pierce wasn't impressed when Justin Welby described the gig economy as "the reincarnation of ancient evil", despite at least two Church of England cathedrals advertising zero-hour contract jobs.

The Archbishop of Canterbury used a speech at the TUC Congress to target Amazon and zero-hour contracts.

Mr Welby criticised online retailer for paying "almost nothing" in taxes, and described the gig economy as "the reincarnation of ancient evil".

However he has faced criticism of his own when it emerged that at least two Church of England cathedrals are advertising zero-hour contract jobs, and that Amazon is one of the Church's major investments.

Picture: PA

Andrew Pierce called out the Archbishop for the apparent hypocrisy.

"Has he not thought any of this though?" he said.

"It's all very well delivering a finger-wagging lecture, but shouldn't he have got his own house in order?"

The LBC presenter said that Mr Welby was "either naive or foolish, or both".