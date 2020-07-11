Mother's heartbreaking story of son's worsening condition in care during coronavirus

11 July 2020, 10:09

By Seán Hickey

Andrew Pierce heard the harrowing story from a mother whose son's condition has deteriorated during the pandemic.

Stephanie's son Tom is in his thirties and has "a very very rare form of dementia" and she told Andrew Pierce that "he's on borrowed time," but the coronavirus pandemic is preventing her from seeing him.

She told Andrew that "he used to have visitors every day" but because of lockdown that has stopped, "patients like my son" Stephanie said, have "declined enormously."

The caller commended the work of her sons carers, telling Andrew that "the hospital bent over backwards to make us feel at home and welcome" and that "they look after him and me like we're the only people in the world."

The caller told Andrew that she "absolutely understands that the economy has to get cracking" but told listeners "for the few of us with people in hospital, my god it's very hard."

Stephanie told the story of not seeing her son as his condition deteriorates
Stephanie told the story of not seeing her son as his condition deteriorates. Picture: PA

Andrew asked if her son Tom sees the same carers regularly, which she said he luckily does have a regular group that care for him.

"They look after him beautifully" said Stephanie, who beamed at the work that her sons carers have done to keep him comfortable.

She said that when she sees what is done for her son by these people in his home, all she can think is that "these people are angels."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard this heartbreaking story from Dave

"I'm completely broken": Caller devastated at coronavirus effect on his business

1 day ago

Kate Garraway revealed the touching notes her husband left for her

Kate Garraway reveals touching note her husband left for her before going into coma

3 days ago

James O'Brien heard from a caller whose partner is a conspiracy theorist

Caller's remarkable account of being in love with a conspiracy theorist

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Bosnian genocide is "repeating today" for Uighur Muslims - Maajid Nawaz

Bosnian genocide "repeating today" for Uighur Muslims - Maajid Nawaz
Jack Charlton had a "heart of gold" says former teammate of World Cup winner

Jack Charlton had a "heart of gold" says former teammate of World Cup winner
Wearing face masks "a form of courtesy" says WHO spokesperson

Wearing face masks "a form of courtesy" says WHO spokesperson

Jack Charlton: Tributes paid to former England footballer and Ireland manager