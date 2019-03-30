David Davis Tells Andrew Pierce: No-Deal Is Better Than Where We Are Now

30 March 2019, 09:31 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 09:33

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis calls for Parliament to get behind no-deal Brexit even though 'nobody particularly wants it'.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce, the former Brexit Secretary said: "No-deal is the cleanest and best outcome.

"It's not perfect, nobody particularly wants it, but it's better than where we are now and that's what we should be trying for."

His comments come after Theresa May faced a third defeat on her Withdrawal Agreement in the House of Commons on the day the UK was originally due to leave the European Union.

The Prime Minister's deal was voted down by 286 votes to 344 on Friday afternoon, as Leave protesters gathered outside Parliament.

More to follow.

