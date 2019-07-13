Dominic Grieve Admits He May Resign Tory Whip If Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Contest

13 July 2019, 09:51

Dominic Grieve tells LBC he will have to think 'long and hard' about whether he can continue to take the Tory whip if Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister.

The former Attorney General and Conservative MP said he wouldn't leave the party, but may decide to resign the party whip if the former London Mayor wins the leadership contest.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce, Mr Grieve described the leadership candidate as having "no responsibility except to himself" and is not supporting Mr Johnson in the contest.

But when asked by the LBC presenter how difficult it would be to remain on the Conservative benches if Mr Johnson wins the leadership contest, Mr Grieve said he will consider resigning the party whip.

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve
Conservative MP Dominic Grieve. Picture: Getty

"If [Mr Johnson] does win this election and becomes leader of the party and Prime Minister, then my duty is to see what he's doing in parliament and to discuss with with my colleagues whether in the circumstances I can give him my support on anything, and whether his policy is so bad that it would be impossible for me to remain in the party at all," Mr Grieve said.

"I would not be defecting to another party, but it pains me to see my party in the condition in which it's going, although political parties do go through bad moments and eventually recover.

"Whether I could stay keeping the whip is another matter, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Alex McGovern really impressed LBC listeners with his views

This 16-Year-Old Took Apart Boris Johnson's Position On Brexit

2 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Rachel's call

James O'Brien Left Speechless By NHS Tax Problem Which Has Sent Waiting Times Soaring

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari had a row with the leader of the anti-LGBT lesson protests

Nick Ferrari Schools Man Leading Protests Against LGBT Lessons

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Matt Frei

Matt Frei Challenges Tory MP Over Boris Johnson's Stance On Ambassador Leak

Hunt backs media after police tell source of memo leak ‘turn yourself in’
Andrew Pierce

Andrew Pierce Rails At Life Sentences: "Life Means Life!"

Dominic Grieve on Darroch

Boris Johnson Has "No Responsibility Except For Himself", Says Dominic Grieve