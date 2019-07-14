Gina Miller Preparing Legal Case To Stop Boris Johnson Proroguing Parliament

14 July 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 14 July 2019, 11:14

Gina Miller has prepared a legal a case to prevent Boris Johnson proroguing Parliament to push through no-deal Brexit if he wins the Tory leadership contest and becomes Prime Minister.

Businesswoman Gina Miller, who mounted a legal challenge in 2017 to stop Theresa May triggering Article 50 without Parliament’s approval, says she has prepared a case against the Conservative leadership candidate to stop him proroguing Parliament.

Speaking to Andrew Pierce on LBC, Ms Miller said: "Should Boris Johnson become Prime Minister and pursue a prorogation process, we are ready to go to court because we believe, based on the judgement in my original case, a Prime Minister cannot shut down or close the doors of Parliament and bypass representative to push through a decision without scrutiny, basically."

What Is Proroguing? Why Are Brexiteers Considering It? When Has It Been Used Before?

Gina Miller has prepared a legal case to stop Boris Johnson proroguing Parliament
Gina Miller has prepared a legal case to stop Boris Johnson proroguing Parliament. Picture: PA

Ms Miller said the case has been prepared now because she believes a Prime Minister would only prorogue Parliament out of "desperation" and may not have sufficient time after either Tory leadership candidate takes office.

She added: "I'm hoping that the response we get to the letter is on the advice is given is that, you know, that propagation is would be beyond the power of a Prime Minister so they won't go there.

"That would be the end of it."

More to follow...

